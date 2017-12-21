Filed Under:Arlington Police, Body Cam, body cameras, Local TV

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department has launched its body camera program, and people have started seeing them on the streets this week.

Police say all sworn officers, sergeants and lieutenants will be issued body cams.

Their uniforms were fitted to allow the body-cams into their shirts, jackets and safety vests. The cameras can capture audio and video of encounters with citizens.

The department anticipates to complete the rollout of the equipment to staff by the end of March 2018.

For more information on body cameras, visit the Arlington Police website.

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Those millions spent on camera’s should be spent in basic training. Someone stole my 6×10 cargo trailer parked in my driveway, and the cops don’t have the slightest clue. Camera’s everywhere, not a single clue. I can’t remember the last time they solved any crime. Training, training, training.

