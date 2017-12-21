DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Independent School District will be offering students meals during winter break, which runs from December 21 to January 5.

Dallas ISD’s Food and Child Nutrition Services Department is offering the meals for students 18 years and under or special needs students up to age 21.

The school district says the program is aimed at providing students with nutritious meals during the break.

According to Dallas ISD, the meals will be served on Friday, December 22 and Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5. There will be a morning snack from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

The schools will also provide extracurricular and sports activities for students.

Here’s a list of some of the participating schools:

W.A. Blair Elementary

Cesar Chavez Learning Center

S.S. Conner Elementary

Emmet J. Conrad High School

Leila P. Cowart Elementary

Lorenzo DeZavala Elementary

Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Fred F. Florence

Ebby Halliday Elementary

J.W. Ray Learning Center

W.W. Samuell High School

San Jacinto Elementary

Jill Stone at Vickery Meadow Elementary

Sam Tasby Middle School

Sarah Zumwalt Middle School at New Tech High School

To view the entire list of participating schools, visit the Dallas ISD website.