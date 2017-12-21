DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police announced Thursday Senior Corporal Edrick Smith was arrested by officers from the department’s Public Integrity Unit.
Smith was arrested on bribery (Second Degree Felony), misuse of official information (Third Degree Felony) and gambling promotion (Misdemeanor A).
In court documents, Smith is accused of frequently visiting known gambling locations in Dallas County, then trying to cover it up.
Senior Corporal Smith has been with the department since May 2005 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.
Dallas Police said he has been placed on administrative leave during the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.