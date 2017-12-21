COLLEYVILLE (CBS11) – A Colleyville couple says their 2-year old son was viciously mauled by a pit bull mix named Rusty during a pet adoption event in Klyde Warren Park last weekend.

Luca Romero’s mother, Allis Cho says the little boy was walking around the dogs on display at the Dallas Pets Alive adoption event.

She said her son was trying to pet Rusty when he bit him.

“The dog lunged out and bit him in the right arm and chest, pulled him to the ground and was like flailing him around and four or five guys had to come to pry the teeth off of him,” Cho said.

The boy suffered puncture wounds and cuts in his chest and arm and was rushed to the hospital where he received numerous stitches.

His parents say he is still traumatized by what happened, but he is getting better.

The boy’s father, Alan Romero, was also there.

“I never got the names of the guys that helped out, but ‘wherever you are, thank you’,” said Romero.

Dallas Animal Services has now taken custody of Rusty and placed him in a 10-day quarantine for evaluation.

At the end of that time an expert will render a final recommendation on what should happen to Rusty.

However, Luca’s parents believe the dog needs to be euthanized.

“We just don’t want anyone else to get hurt, and if someone adopts this dog and gets hurt than whose fault is that,” said Cho.

Dallas Pets Alive, the rescue group that put the adoption event, is made up of volunteers who foster the animals.

A spokesperson for the group acknowledged the dog attack and said in a statement:

We are aware of the incident that happened over the weekend and have been working closely with authorities (a police report was filed and we are awaiting a copy of the report at this time) and the family involved so we can gain a full understanding of what took place. Our first priority is always the safety of potential adopters and children who attend our events.

All of our adoptable animals have been thoroughly vetted prior to attending adoption events or being adopted out. We are a volunteer-based organization and all of our rescue animals live with foster families across North Texas.

We are currently in the process of reviewing what happened and cannot share additional details until our investigation is complete. This was an isolated incident and we are reviewing all of the factors at play to prevent this from happening again.