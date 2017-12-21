COLLEYVILLE (CBS11) – A Colleyville couple says their 2-year old son was viciously mauled by a pit bull mix named Rusty during a pet adoption event in Klyde Warren Park last weekend.
Luca Romero’s mother, Allis Cho says the little boy was walking around the dogs on display at the Dallas Pets Alive adoption event.
She said her son was trying to pet Rusty when he bit him.
“The dog lunged out and bit him in the right arm and chest, pulled him to the ground and was like flailing him around and four or five guys had to come to pry the teeth off of him,” Cho said.
The boy suffered puncture wounds and cuts in his chest and arm and was rushed to the hospital where he received numerous stitches.
His parents say he is still traumatized by what happened, but he is getting better.
The boy’s father, Alan Romero, was also there.
“I never got the names of the guys that helped out, but ‘wherever you are, thank you’,” said Romero.
Dallas Animal Services has now taken custody of Rusty and placed him in a 10-day quarantine for evaluation.
At the end of that time an expert will render a final recommendation on what should happen to Rusty.
However, Luca’s parents believe the dog needs to be euthanized.
“We just don’t want anyone else to get hurt, and if someone adopts this dog and gets hurt than whose fault is that,” said Cho.
Dallas Pets Alive, the rescue group that put the adoption event, is made up of volunteers who foster the animals.
A spokesperson for the group acknowledged the dog attack and said in a statement:
We are aware of the incident that happened over the weekend and have been working closely with authorities (a police report was filed and we are awaiting a copy of the report at this time) and the family involved so we can gain a full understanding of what took place. Our first priority is always the safety of potential adopters and children who attend our events.
All of our adoptable animals have been thoroughly vetted prior to attending adoption events or being adopted out. We are a volunteer-based organization and all of our rescue animals live with foster families across North Texas.
We are currently in the process of reviewing what happened and cannot share additional details until our investigation is complete. This was an isolated incident and we are reviewing all of the factors at play to prevent this from happening again.
There should not even be any QUESTION of what the right and moral thing to do now is. Put it down. It will kill someone next.
Don’t trust today’s so-called dog experts. They cite quack qualifications for themselves that they get out of Cracker Jack boxes and fill in with crayons. Want to be a Certified Master Dog Handler? Fill this in. Bingo, bango, now you’re an expert in knowing whether a dog will kill a child or not the minute parents get it home from the shelter. These people will always place pit bull safety over human safety, any time and every time.
Oh what it must be like to live in your judgmental easy world. The dog was already at a heightened sensitive state, and why parents would let the kid get this close to a dog, in this situation is negligent in and of itself. But, sure let’s blame the dog.
I don’t think anyone is “blaming” the dog. But unfortunately the dog is not fit to be placed in an adoptive home. It has brutally attacked a person. It could very well do it again and cause far worse damage. Imagine what it would have done in this case if no one had been on hand to intervene? It did not simply bite one quick snap. It was tossing the toddler around. The people who were running the event should have been supervising the interactions between the public and dogs closer. And yes, the parents of the boy should not have allowed him to get that close to the dog. I personally would never allow a child to get close to a strange dog like that. But I’m sure there were other kids there petting dogs. It was an event where people were trying to pick out a pet. Now, dogs are dogs. They are not people. When a dog is posing a threat to public safety and is humanely put down, it is not a punishment of the dog. It is an elimination of a danger. That dog is very dangerous. It would have killed that child. It doesn’t matter what set the dog off. No sensible person or organization would want to accept the liability of adopting a dog like that out.
No small child should be allowed to approach strange dogs, particularly large ones, without strict supervision. They need to be taught the correct approach and allow the animal to smell them before petting, etc. with no pulling etc. Even after adoption, a small child and dog should not be left alone for at least a year. This is not just a breed specific issue, it is a parental issue as well.
You people are sooooo predictable! How about the pit pushers at the rescue, that insist they “vetted” this dog, held an open adoption event, invited families with children and declared him “child friendly”! No responsibility there I guess!
It most certainly is a breed problem. You do realize that pits were specifically and selectively designed for a purpose and that purpose is to kill other things, don’t you? And boy are they killing. Record year for the pits this year, averaging killing a person every 10 days. And you think it isn’t a breed problem? Show me other breeds doing this kind of damage.
Betty Hobbs Krenik – well said.
From the year 2000 to presently in 2017, Takata airbags caused 13 deaths and 180 injuries, from among 42 million affected USA cars on the road, activating the largest recall in US history. IKEA furniture has killed 8 toddlers since 2016 implementing the recall of 17 million chest of drawers
In the last decade and starting with Texas 10 year old Amber Jones, pit bulls have caused the deaths of 244 US citizens, from among them 33 Texans
The CDC estimated each year, 4.5 million dog bites in America -an incident rate greater than 1 every 15 seconds – Among this bite incident rate, Pit Bulls cause multi thousands of Trauma level 1 injuries .USA.. In 2017 alone Pit Bulls have killed 27 people.
How is it that on one hand without any public resistance, Takata airbags or IKEA furniture.to the biggest recall in USA history and on the other hand on far more grossly horrific numbers , people advocate for pit bulls, a completely unnecessary risk in pet keeping ?
Today we no longer falsely rely on animal advocates for the facts about canines as a public health and safety threat. Today officials cross reference the total bites reported with calls for service and reports by, Fire/EMT , Police, Trauma 1 ER intake, medical insurance claims, liability insurance claims, civil suits , criminal charges , attack incidents ending in death, tracking the breeds associated to each bite/mauling incident. Also the dog breed confirmation most often corresponding to existing or proposed breed bans and legislation. In all vocations Pit Bulls are over represented 100 fold beyond any recall standard.
As if the Kennedy assassination was not enough now DALLAS officials relying on an animal expert ??? That is like relying on the Warren Commission to resolve what is happening right in front of their own eyes . Since Nov 1963 and Ironically staring with Dallas County 2 year old Mark Paul Dale 56 Texans have lost their lives to Pit Bulls along with one dead president. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE????
Gee ‘tony’ you sound familiar. Dogs are not air bags or a piece of furniture. You understand your comparison is preposterous, right?
These pit pushers want to believe so badly that all pitties they touch are magically transformed into Lassie. They inject themselves into every corner of society, shoving these animals in our faces and quick to rage if we don’t want to get ‘licked to death’. ‘Blame the woner…it’s how they are raised….’ on and on, ad nauseam. THEN, when their pit fighting breeds’ genetics kick in, they immediately victim blame, hire lawyers for the pit bull, conjure insane fan fiction and blatantly ignore the facts staring them in the face.
It would all be comical but for the fact that children are being disfigured and killed at an alarming rate annually. If they were airbags, dressers, or a toy, they would be banned.
Ban pit fighting breeds and their profiteers *now*.
This is extremely dramatic. It’s ONE bite. I have had worse. That poor dog. The parents should be held responsible for leaving their child unattended. Who knows what the child did to the dog to get him to react that way or what the environment was like when all of this happened. If I pull my dogs tail, she’s definitely give me a warning bite. Unfortunately he is at a high kill shelter, so it’s very unlikely they will let him out. He will end up being killed for this family’s mistake.
Your reaction, tone-deaf and totally without sympathy for the victim, is very characteristic of pit bull fanatics. This dog, who bit a child in the chest and had to be wrangled by 5 adult men to get off the victim doesn’t belong in any decent community. This dog needs a dirt nap, immediately. There are so many dogs who haven’t bit anyone and who aren’t garbage bred pit bulls that need homes, to advocate saving this one is just insane. Keep on posting stuff like this- nothing is as illuminating for the average person as seeing how out of touch pit bull advocates truly are.
I agree, Donna. The mother was standing there BTW. It’s a breed-specific problem when removing a breed-type specifically bred for attacking till their prey is dead w/ little or no warning if removed from the picture wd. cause a precipitous drop in severe maulings and deaths. I had an alleged human being recently tell me that 22 deaths in 2016 (by PBs) wasn’t high enough to take any special action.
Do you know what this child did to provoke a violent, devastating attack? No, you don’t – you’re just mindlessly speculating, hoping to derail the conversation. And really, there is never any excuse for a dog to rip a little kid to pieces. Just none. Ever. Everybody knows that. Nauseating how you discount the violence this monster inflicted and pity the monster.
This is insane. Victim blaming, really? Those idiots who put pit bulls out to be pet at an adoption event are to blame. And pit pushers who still insist that pit bulls can be made into pets are to blame. They are not acceptable as pets. Because they do this ALL THE TIME. It is also insane that people think an “expert” needs to evaluate the pit. It just failed the real-world temperament test and needs to be put down.
dumb ass parents. The dog felt threatened by this kid. NOT THE DOGS FAULT. I blame the parents for letting the kid “walk around.. STUIPID PARENTS.
The proof is in the pudding! Without the help of the men who got the dog off the child he would be dead. Is that not enough evidence to say he needs to be euthanized? As for those who blame the parents and say the dog was threatened by the child why was such an unstable dog at the event in the first place.
While the whole situation is heartbreaking. As a dog owner of only rescue dogs for over 40 years I can say that I feel the parents are also to blame in this situation. The parents should never let a child at that age that close to any dog they don’t know. I can say that because even a family pet can react different to any child. My son was 2 and he was playing and ran after one of our family dogs and once he caught our family dog our son started pulling on his ears and then starting hitting our family dog with one of his toys. Our family dog had enough and nipped our son above his left eye. We had to have our family dog quarantined for evaluation. We did not euthanized our family dog, we went back to the animal shelter once the quarantine was over and rescued our family dog. We learned the hard way that we needed to keep our family dog crated for a period of time and we made sure that we were always around and very close if we had our family pet out of his crate. We reconnected the two by our son helping us walk and play with our family pet and they both bonded and our family pet became our sons best friend and protector. Saying that Rusty cannot be adopted out to someone is not correct, maybe he cannot be adopted out to a family with smaller children, but Rusty can be adopted out to another family with older children or someone with no children. You cannot just punish Rusty to the extent of euthanizing him. That defeats all purpose of rescuing an animal. I can also say that it has nothing to do with the breed of the dog. Any breed of dog could have done the same thing. I don’t think we know the whole story behind the scenes of what actually happened. The biggest majority of rescue animals have been through some really tough situations and they all react different depending on the way they were treated before becoming a rescue. My hope is that Rusty will be given a chance to show all he needs is a loving and caring owner and to be able to live out the rest of his life being shown that unconditional love and companionship as Rusty will show that same unconditional love and companionship to his new owner.