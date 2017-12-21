FORT WORTH (AP) — A Fort Worth meatpacker is recalling nearly 4 tons of ground beef products that contain soy but the allergen is not listed on the labels.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced the recall by PFP Enterprises, also operating as Texas Meat Packers.
The recall includes 40-pound cases containing four 10-pound bags of “85/15 Ground Beef Bulk” with item code 4013 and labeled Patterson Food Processors. The recall also includes 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of “85/15 Ground Beef Bulk” with item code 4012 and labeled Patterson Food Processors.
The raw, frozen items were produced Sept. 28 and have “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The USDA has no reports of anyone getting sick. Recalled items should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.
