FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman at the center of a police arrest that sparked protests in Fort Worth is expected to file a lawsuit against the city. It’s happening on the one-year anniversary of the case.

This also comes days after a police sergeant was fired for another case involving use of force.

When the firing was announced by police this week, the chief said it was reminiscent of the Jacqueline Craig case from one year ago.

The police union also reference the Craig case because they believe it had an impact on the department’s decision to fire the officer in this most recent case.

It was a year ago on December 21 that Craig called police for help.

She said a neighbor thought her 8-year-old son was littering and had grabbed the boy and choked him

The officer who showed up argued with Craig and ended up wrestling her to the ground and arresting her along with her two daughters.

“They still have every opportunity to provide justice to the Craig family, and they still fail to do so,” said attorney Lee Merritt.

After the video went viral, police suspended Officer William Martin for 10 days but didn’t fire him.

Craig’s attorneys sent the City of Fort Worth a claim for damages in the case, but it’s not paying, leading to what’s expected to be a federal lawsuit.

Activists have demonstrated in downtown Fort Worth regularly over the last year, demanding the city take more responsibility for what happened.

Merritt said he was filing a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case. It will make claims including injury, excessive force and violation of First Amendment and equal protection rights.