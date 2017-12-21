OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — According to officials at the Oklahoma City Zoo, the oldest giraffe in an American zoo has died at the age of 32.

A Rothschild’s giraffe named Ursula died Wednesday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden said female giraffes typically live 19½ years.

The zoo said Ursula suffered from chronic arthritis in her lower legs, which made it difficult for her to walk. Veterinarians attempted treatments to reduce her inflammation but ultimately decided to euthanize the animal.

Ursula gave birth to eight offspring. She had been at the Oklahoma City zoo for more than three decades.

The deaths and births of animals have made headline all year. In April, a pregnant giraffe at an animal park in New York became an internet sensation.

April the Giraffe gave birth to a male calf on April 15. Her pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views during a seven-week period. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth.

The calf was named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope.

