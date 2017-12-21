Filed Under:Local TV, MLB, Paolo Espino, pitching, Shawn Tolleson, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed right-handed pitchers Shawn Tolleson and Paolo Espino to minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training.

The 29-year-old Tolleson was 11-7 with 46 saves and a 3.84 ERA for the Rangers from 2014-16.

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 11: Shawn Tolleson #37 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the American League Division Series on October 11, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He spent last season in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and had season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on May 17.

He is expected to continue rehabilitation through the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old Espino was assigned outright by Texas to Triple-A Round Rock on Oct. 10. He made six relief appearances with Texas after being acquired in an August trade with Milwaukee.

The Rangers also signed outfielder Brett Eibner and right-handed pitcher Zeke Spruill to minor league contacts.

