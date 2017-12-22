Filed Under:Christmas, Kettering, Ohio, teachers, Wine

KETTERING, Ohio (CBSNEWS/AP) – Saying their son’s teachers deserve more than a coffee mug for Christmas, an Ohio couple decided to give them bottles of wine with the child’s picture on the label.

Beavercreek resident Mary Sommers tells the Dayton Daily News she doubted the teachers needed any more mugs, but, she joked, “who doesn’t need a glass of wine after teaching a kid like mine?”

She and her husband, Paul, gave the wine to the teachers at their son Jake’s school in Kettering. In addition to a picture of Jake’s smiling face, the labels carry a message that says, “Our child might be the reason you drink so enjoy this bottle on us!”

The gifts drew widespread attention after the couple’s older son posted about them on Twitter. But he tells CBS News his brother isn’t that much of a trouble maker, instead he’s just “that kid.” He also said the teachers were happy with their gifts, and thought it was pretty funny.

