pot Elderly Couple Tells Police 60 Pounds Of Pot Were Christmas Gifts

An elderly couple told authorities the drugs found in their truck were Christmas gifts. (York County via CBS Newspath)

YORK, Neb. (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly couple was arrested in Nebraska after police found 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck. They told police the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

The York News-Times reports the York County Sheriff’s Department arrested the couple Tuesday after they were stopped for a traffic violation.

Officers found the bags of marijuana in the truck driven by 80-year-old Patrick Jiron. His wife, 83-year-old Barbara Jiron, was also in the truck.

jiron Elderly Couple Tells Police 60 Pounds Of Pot Were Christmas Gifts

Patrick Jiron (York County via CBS Newspath)

Authorities say the couple was driving from California to Vermont.

The couple was held in the York County jail on suspicion of felony drug charges.

