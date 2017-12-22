YORK, Neb. (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly couple was arrested in Nebraska after police found 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck. They told police the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.
The York News-Times reports the York County Sheriff’s Department arrested the couple Tuesday after they were stopped for a traffic violation.
Officers found the bags of marijuana in the truck driven by 80-year-old Patrick Jiron. His wife, 83-year-old Barbara Jiron, was also in the truck.
Authorities say the couple was driving from California to Vermont.
The couple was held in the York County jail on suspicion of felony drug charges.