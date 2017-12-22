Filed Under:Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavericks Championship, Dirk Nowitzki, Frank Zaccanelli, mark cuban, Steve Nash

Former Dallas Mavericks co-owner Frank Zaccanelli has been living in Dallas for almost 40 years. Zaccanelli drafted Dirk Nowitzki, acquired Steve Nash and helped lay the foundation for the Mavs success throughout the 2000’s. Frank also got involved in politics in the 1990’s, as he served as an advisor to Ross Perot during his presidential campaign. Zaccanelli stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York earlier this year to discuss his favorite places to eat in Dallas, the idea of Mark Cuban running for President in 2020 and what it was like to watch the Mavs finally win it all in 2011.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch