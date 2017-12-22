Former Dallas Mavericks co-owner Frank Zaccanelli has been living in Dallas for almost 40 years. Zaccanelli drafted Dirk Nowitzki, acquired Steve Nash and helped lay the foundation for the Mavs success throughout the 2000’s. Frank also got involved in politics in the 1990’s, as he served as an advisor to Ross Perot during his presidential campaign. Zaccanelli stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York earlier this year to discuss his favorite places to eat in Dallas, the idea of Mark Cuban running for President in 2020 and what it was like to watch the Mavs finally win it all in 2011.