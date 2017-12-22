GRAND PRAIRIE (CBS11) – They are out protecting, serving and spreading holiday cheer with a surprise for unsuspecting drivers.

Grand Prairie Police officers are out looking for minor traffic violators, but instead of tickets those drivers are getting a seasons greeting by way of gift cards.

Officer Kristin Miller says it’s a nice way to interact with the community and brighten their holidays a bit.

“The reason I got into this job is to help people and that’s something I enjoy doing,” said Miller

Officers say they have been doing this for a couple of days and they plan on do it up until Christmas.

Officer Miller said handing out the surprises. It only makes the holidays a little better for people, but it also helps to strengthen the relationship between police and the community they serve.

“I hope they have a merry Christmas. Happy holidays, and I hope everyone stays safe,” said Miller.

Amen.