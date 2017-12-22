By Ken Molestina
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBS11) – They are out protecting, serving and spreading holiday cheer with a surprise for unsuspecting drivers.

Grand Prairie Police officers are out looking for minor traffic violators, but instead of tickets those drivers are getting a seasons greeting by way of gift cards.

screen shot 2017 12 22 at 9 17 35 pm Grand Prairie Police Surprise Some Pulled Over Drivers With Gift Cards

Grand Prairie Police give gift cards (YouTube: GPPD)

Officer Kristin Miller says it’s a nice way to interact with the community and brighten their holidays a bit.

“The reason I got into this job is to help people and that’s something I enjoy doing,” said Miller

Officers say they have been doing this for a couple of days and they plan on do it up until Christmas.

Officer Miller said handing out the surprises. It only makes the holidays a little better for people, but it also helps to strengthen the relationship between police and the community they serve.

“I hope they have a merry Christmas. Happy holidays, and I hope everyone stays safe,” said Miller.

Amen.

Comments
  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:55 am

    Should Arlington PD pull you over, don’t be expecting to receive a gift card. Avoid any sudden moves, move very slowly.

    Reply | Report comment |

