GRAND PRAIRIE (CBS11) – They are out protecting, serving and spreading holiday cheer with a surprise for unsuspecting drivers.
Grand Prairie Police officers are out looking for minor traffic violators, but instead of tickets those drivers are getting a seasons greeting by way of gift cards.
Officer Kristin Miller says it’s a nice way to interact with the community and brighten their holidays a bit.
“The reason I got into this job is to help people and that’s something I enjoy doing,” said Miller
Officers say they have been doing this for a couple of days and they plan on do it up until Christmas.
Officer Miller said handing out the surprises. It only makes the holidays a little better for people, but it also helps to strengthen the relationship between police and the community they serve.
“I hope they have a merry Christmas. Happy holidays, and I hope everyone stays safe,” said Miller.
