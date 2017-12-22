Filed Under:Christmas, Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett, Local TV, News Conference, Santa, Twitter

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett gave his thoughts Friday about some of the key players fans will see making runs this Christmas holiday weekend.

But it wasn’t about HIS players.

screen shot 2017 12 22 at 4 42 43 pm Jason Garrett Sidesteps Questions About Whether He Believes In Santa!

Jason Garrett takes questions from kids on Santa (Twitter: @DallasCowboys)

The Cowboys tweeted out a mock news conference with children asking the tough questions.

screen shot 2017 12 22 at 4 42 59 pm Jason Garrett Sidesteps Questions About Whether He Believes In Santa!

Kids ask Jason Garrett about Santa (Twitter: @DallasCowboys)

Kid: “What can you tell us about Santa Claus?”

Garrett: “You know, he’s a really mentally tough guy. and that’s really line one with him. His poise, his composure, his mental toughness to handle the positives and the negatives that come with that position…”

Coach Garrett went on to call Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer an outstanding leader with a good burst of acceleration.

When asked if he believed in Santa, Garrett suggested that’s something that could be talked about over lemonade at some point, leaving the kids with blank stares.

Then the news conference ended.

Watch and enjoy!

