FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett gave his thoughts Friday about some of the key players fans will see making runs this Christmas holiday weekend.
But it wasn’t about HIS players.
The Cowboys tweeted out a mock news conference with children asking the tough questions.
Kid: “What can you tell us about Santa Claus?”
Garrett: “You know, he’s a really mentally tough guy. and that’s really line one with him. His poise, his composure, his mental toughness to handle the positives and the negatives that come with that position…”
Coach Garrett went on to call Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer an outstanding leader with a good burst of acceleration.
When asked if he believed in Santa, Garrett suggested that’s something that could be talked about over lemonade at some point, leaving the kids with blank stares.
Then the news conference ended.
Watch and enjoy!