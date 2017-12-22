ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect with a hard-to-miss scary mask.
Police said the man walked into Independent Bank on Rowlett Road Friday afternoon with a handgun and wearing the mask and brightly-polished boots.
He got away with money from the bank but no one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a thin to medium build white man.
He was in a white Ford F250 four-door pick up with a white topper.
Anyone with information can contact the Rowlett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-412-6220.