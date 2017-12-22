Filed Under:Bank Robbery, masked suspect, Rowlett Police, surveillance

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect with a hard-to-miss scary mask.

Police said the man walked into Independent Bank on Rowlett Road Friday afternoon with a handgun and wearing the mask and brightly-polished boots.

screen shot 2017 12 22 at 6 53 19 pm Masked Bank Robber Wanted By Rowlett Police

bank robbery suspect in Rowlett (surveillance)

He got away with money from the bank but no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a thin to medium build white man. 

He was in a white Ford F250 four-door pick up with a white topper. 

Anyone with information can contact the Rowlett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-412-6220.

