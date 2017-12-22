Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. South Florida Bulls (Birmingham Bowl)

Saturday, December 23, 12:00 pm ET

SOUTH FLORIDA -3

I’d say “take the over,” but it’s already 66.5. While that might still be a strong play, I’ll go with the Bulls to cover the 2.5 points. Quinten Flowers is incredibly electric for Charlie Strong’s Bulls. The Red Raiders are 124th nationally in pass defense. And the combination of Flowers on the ground and through the air will make it hard for Nik Shimonek and Co. to keep up.

SportsLine Expert: Barrett Sallee (4-2 in last 6 CFB ATS picks)

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Army Black Knights (Armed Forces Bowl)

Saturday, December 23, 3:30 pm ET

SAN DIEGO STATE -6.5

The military teams excel during the bowls in an ATS context, especially as underdogs. This game shapes up as an exception. Familiarity with the option offense that Army deploys is important, and the Aztecs faced two teams this season that operate it. The Cadets have all but deleted the pass from their playbook. San Diego State has limited its last four opponents to 82 or fewer ground yards. Its productive RB, Rashaad Penny, will keep Army’s offense off the field and possibly force it to throw late.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (3-2 in last 5 CFB ATS picks)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Saturday, December 23, 3:30 pm ET

GREEN BAY +9

With the Packers eliminated and Aaron Rodgers subsequently placed on IR, the Vikings are predictably massive favorites. After all, the Packers are just going to lay back and let themselves get blown out at home, right? I highly doubt it. Brett Hundley has improved as he’s gotten more comfortable in the offense, and he’s playing to prove he can start for an NFL team down the road. The Vikings have won by this margin on the road just once this year (in Cleveland), and they won by just 13 at home against this team after Aaron Rodgers was lost early and Hundley was forced into action. In Green Bay, this figures to be a closer game than anticipated.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (72-52-7 in last 131 NFL ATS picks)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 24, 4:25 pm ET

DALLAS -5

It’s tempting to support a veteran-laden and experienced Seahawks club with the points, as it clings to its playoff hopes Sunday in Dallas. But all the situational factors favor the Cowboys, who are facing the same stakes. They are tied with Seattle for the last playoff spot in the NFC, but currently lose the tiebreak based on head-to-head results against the Eagles. Dallas will receive a major boost from the return of Ezekiel Elliott, who is coming off a six-game suspension. He might be the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL, and the Cowboys averaged 28 points per game before his absence. He could be the difference against a depleted Seahawks team that mustered just 149 yards of total offense in a 42-7 loss to the Rams last week.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (10-3 in last 13 NFL picks)

Oakland Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, December 25, 8:30 pm ET

PHILADELPHIA -9

This is a terrible spot for the Raiders, as they’re functionally out of the playoff race and have to travel cross-country for a Christmas Day game against a team fighting for home-field advantage. I don’t see how the Raiders, a team that has seemingly had motivation issues this season, gets up for this game. The Raiders are 2-8-2 ATS since Week 2, and while the Eagles are 1-2 ATS in their last three, all three came on the road (two on the West Coast). If Carson Wentz were playing, the Eagles would be favored by at least 13.5, and it’s not like Nick Foles fell on his face last week. Eagles roll on Christmas.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (72-52-7 in last 131 NFL ATS picks)

