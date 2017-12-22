AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas jobless rate improved for the seventh month in a row, with November unemployment slipping to 3.8 percent, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.

The figure represents the lowest unemployment rate for the state in four decades. Texas unemployment during October was 3.9 percent, according to the state agency.

The nationwide jobless rate held steady last month at 4.1 percent.

Amarillo and Midland had the lowest unemployment rates in Texas last month at 2.6 percent.

The Beaumont-Port Arthur area had the state’s highest jobless rate during November at 6.5 percent, the agency reported.

The Texas economy in November added 54,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs, according to the commission.

Annual employment growth for Texas increased to 2.7 percent in November, marking 91 consecutive months of annual growth.

“The addition of 330,600 jobs over the year demonstrates the consistency with which employers in our state create job opportunities for the highly skilled Texas workforce,” said commission Chairman Andres Alcantar.

Nine of 11 major industries showed increased growth in November, including professional and business services with 14,700 jobs added.

Construction added 8,200 positions last month, according to the commission.

