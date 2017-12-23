Filed Under:Arlington, Cheyenne Castillo, Comanche County, Deadly Crash, Geronimo, head-on crash, Local TV, Oklahoma

GERONIMO, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 1-year-old boy from Arlington, Texas and a 31-year-old Oklahoma woman died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision in southwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the boy, whose name wasn’t released, and Savannah Benefiel of Walters died at a local hospital following the crash Friday on U.S. 277 near the town of Geronimo.

An OHP report says the boy was in a northbound sport utility vehicle that collided head-on with a southbound vehicle in which Benefiel was a passenger.

According to officials, the 20-year-old driver, identified as Cheyenne Castillo, and a 15-year-old boy in the SUV were transported in critical condition. Both are also from Arlington.

An 8-year-old boy in the other vehicle was also critically injured.

