Bank robbery suspect. (Flowed Mound PD)

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Chase Bank Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received the call at around 2:10 p.m. at the Chase Bank in the 4100 block of Cross Timbers Road.

Witnesses told police the man entered the bank and gave the bank teller a note. There was no weapon shown, and no one was injured.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet 9 inches with a “stocky” build. He was last seen wearing a dark fedora with a black band around it. The suspect was seen wearing transition prescription lenses in his glasses with “a scruffy, red beard and a lot of acne.” He was also seen wearing a dark jacket and a “Rock and Roll” t-shirt with a skull on it.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 972.539.0525 or the anonymous tip line at 972.874.3307.