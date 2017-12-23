ATLANTA (AP) — Dennis Schroder matched his career high with 33 points, including 27 in the second half, to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 on Saturday night in a matchup of last-place teams.

After missing Friday night’s loss at Oklahoma City with a sprained ankle, Schroder hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:21 left to put Atlanta ahead 110-107.

Ersan Ilyasova added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (8-25), who got 13 points off the bench from rookie John Collins and won for just the second time in eight games.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks (9-25) with 22 points. Dirk Nowitzki scored 18, and J.J. Barea had 15 points and 12 assists off the bench as Dallas lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Mavericks led 53-48 at halftime before Schroder warmed up in the third quarter with 12 points to help Atlanta take a 10-point lead.

Dallas countered several times and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Barea with 2:28 remaining. The Mavericks scored just two points the rest of the way.

Atlanta, which opened the season with a 117-111 victory in Dallas, completed a two-game sweep of the season series.

