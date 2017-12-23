DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The clock is ticking for last minute Christmas shoppers during what’s been called Super Saturday. It’s the final big push for retailers, and it’s estimated to be the single biggest day of the year for retailers.

Business has been steady at one JCPenney in Dallas with shoppers not leaving empty-handed.

The National Retail Federation says 53 percent of consumers are finishing up their shopping this Saturday, which translates to more than 120 million people.

Younger shoppers still have the most shopping to do whether it’s through online or hitting the brick-and-mortar stores. It’s the last Saturday before Christmas to get gifts.

At Gypsy Wagon in Dallas, the owner says Super Saturday has been even bigger than Black Friday. She estimates three to four hundred shoppers have showed up on Saturday.

“It’s been really busy. There’s been traffic all day,” said Carley Seale, owner of the Gypsy Wagon. “It’s really about being able to pass joy onto them, so they can pass it on to something else. I live for this, and I love being here on this day.”

Nearly every mall in North Texas is open for extended hours through Christmas Eve.