IRVING, Texas (CBS11) – An Irving family lost its home on Christmas Day to a devastating fire.

The family believes a holiday decoration may be to blame.

The loss of Samuel Castillo’s home in the 900 block of Rindle Street left a void for his family.

Castillo thinks the fire was started by lights on their artificial Christmas tree.

The family was at a relative’s house at the time.

A couple and their four sons were left with nothing for the holidays but Irving firefighters did something to lift their spirits.

They showed up on a fire truck with a bag of new gifts for the family’s youngest child, 7-year-old Miguel.

“There isn’t a word I can actually say,” said Samuel Castillo. “I was speechless… His smile, seeing his eyes – it made me cry up. Just like a scene in the movies, it’s happy tears of joy – not sad.”

Castillo said he’s filled with gratitude.

“Our firefighters really care about us and everyone in this community, said Castillo. “I’m really thankful for that.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account in the wake of the fire.