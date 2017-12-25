By Yona Gavino
IRVING, Texas (CBS11) – An Irving family lost its home on Christmas Day to a devastating fire.

The family believes a holiday decoration may be to blame.

The loss of Samuel Castillo’s home in the 900 block of Rindle Street left a void for his family.

Castillo thinks the fire was started by lights on their artificial Christmas tree.

The family was at a relative’s house at the time.

A couple and their four sons were left with nothing for the holidays but Irving firefighters did something to lift their spirits.

They showed up on a fire truck with a bag of new gifts for the family’s youngest child, 7-year-old Miguel.

screen shot 2017 12 25 at 8 42 16 pm Firefighters Come Through In Multiple Ways To Help Irving Family After Fire

Irving firefighters help a family after fire destroyed their home on Christmas Day (CBS11)

“There isn’t a word I can actually say,” said Samuel Castillo. “I was speechless… His smile, seeing his eyes – it made me cry up. Just like a scene in the movies, it’s happy tears of joy – not sad.”

akid Firefighters Come Through In Multiple Ways To Help Irving Family After Fire

Miguel Castillo with his new gifts courtesy of Irving firefighters (Yona Gavino – CBS11)

Castillo said he’s filled with gratitude.

“Our firefighters really care about us and everyone in this community, said Castillo. “I’m really thankful for that.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account in the wake of the fire.

 

