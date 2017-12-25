Listen To Christmas Music Online from TXA-21 and 98.7 KLUV
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating a Christmas Eve night homicide.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Red River Trail shortly after 9:00 p.m. and found the victim, 17-year-old Brett Adkins of Plano shot in the chest.

He was rushed to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The initial investigation revealed the victim drove to Irving to buy or sell marijuana.

During the meeting, one suspect pulled out a handgun and a fight broke out. As they fought, one suspect fired a round striking the victim.

Both suspects ran off and have not been captured.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

