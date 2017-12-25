Disclaimer: Exact hours (and whether a restaurant is open at all) may vary by franchise or individual location.

We called several locations for each of the chains below to confirm that some locations will be open.

However, it’s wise to call your nearest location in advance to confirm hours and to make a reservation if necessary.

Bakers Square Most locations are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Benihana Restaurants will be open on the 25th. Reservations strongly encouraged.

Bob Evans Open for Christmas Eve dining, but most locations are closed on Christmas Day. Check your local restaurant to confirm hours of operation on Christmas Eve.

Boston Market Select locations will be open and serving a traditional plated meal on Christmas. The Christmas Menu includes hand-carved ham with two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of Apple Pie for $12.99, in addition to other meal options (see full Christmas Day menu).

Buca di Beppo Open for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, starting at 11 a.m. Regular menu will be served. Reservations strongly recommended. Make your Christmas reservations here.

Chart House Chart House will be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check your location’s specific hours and menu. Reservations strongly recommended (make them here).

Cheeseburger in Paradise Participating locations will be open Christmas Eve 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Christmas Day 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Not all will be open on Christmas, so check locations here.

Chevys Fresh Mex According to the Chevys website, restaurants will be open on the 25th, serving fajitas, margaritas, chips and salsa and tortilla dough balls for the kids.

Chuck E Cheese Some locations will be open on Christmas day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Check your local franchise for its hours. Not all will be open.

Country Buffet Locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 pm on Christmas Day, and they close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Denny’s Denny’s promise to be open 24 hours, 365 days a year extends to Christmas. It will be serving up its regular menu on Christmas Day at many locations.

El Torito El Torito’s website advertises a Christmas Day buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring ham, Tri-Tip carving station, made-to-order omelets, a taco bar, a waffle station, bottomless mimosas and more. From 3 p.m. to close, El Torito will serve the regular menu from 3 p.m. to close. Note that a handful of locations will not be serving the buffet and will instead offer the regular menu all day.

Fogo de Chao The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) and on Christmas Day (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Dinner prices all day. In addition to the regular menu, Fogo de Chao will be serving a special holiday menu.

Hard Rock Cafe Select locations will be open for limited hours on Christmas Day, but expect late openings and early closings. Check the hours of your location.

HomeTown Buffet Restaurants will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huddle House Huddle House is open 24/7, including Christmas.

IHOP Most 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas. Try one of IHOP’s seasonal specials, like its snowman pancakes.

Joe’s Crab Shack Some locations will be open on Christmas Day, but expect hours to vary from the usual schedule. See a full list of locations open on Christmas here.

Legal Sea Foods Participating locations will be open, but hours vary. Most locations open 11 a.m. or noon and close between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Reservations strongly recommended. See a list of participating locations.

Luby’s Luby’s will be open and serving special holiday dishes. Most locations that are open on Christmas will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

McDonald’s Some locations will be open, but expect hours (and whether it’s open at all) to vary by franchise.

Macaroni Grill Enjoy an Italian feast on Christmas. Reservations strongly encouraged. According to the restaurant’s website, participating locations will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas.

Marie Callenders Marie Callenders is serving Christmas dinner on the 25th. Adult meals are $21.99, with six special entrees to choose from. Each entree includes a cup of potato cheese soup or hearty vegetable soup, or a crisp house salad and a slice of pumpkin or apple pie. See the special menu. Vegetable Pasta meal is $18.99, and kids meals are $8.99. Meals also available for take-out.

McCormick & Schmick’s Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Make reservations here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Morton’s will be serving its standard menu. Reservations strongly encouraged.

Old Country Buffet Old Country Buffet will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will Close on 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.

Panda Express Some but not all Panda Express locations will be open on Christmas Day. This varies by restaurant, as many are independently owned. So call ahead.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Ruth’s Chris will be serving Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (at participating locations only) starting at noon. Reservations required. Menu will vary by location.

Ryan’s Ryan’s will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will Close on 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.

Shari’s Special Christmas dinner for $14.99 On Christmas Day. Guests can enjoy either slow-roasted turkey or hickory-smoked spiral-cut ham with all the fixings, including soup or salad, Washington mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, sweet mashed potatoes with pecans, Grecian rosemary vegetables, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie. Available for dine-in or take-out. See more details.

Shoney’s Shoney’s has a tradition of being open on Christmas and will be open this year. Enjoy traditional holiday food, including roasted turkey, ham, sweet potato casserole and more at its Christmas Day food bar.

Starbucks For those who need a caffeine fix on Christmas Day, Starbucks will be open at participating locations. Check your location’s hours.

Village Inn Some locations will be open on Christmas, but hours will vary by location, and many will close early. For example, some locations will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Waffle House Waffle House is open 24 hours 365 a year, and that includes Christmas.