LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Half a million dollars worth of marijuana got stopped at the Texas-Mexico border in Laredo.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the seizure on Thursday, December 21 at the World Trade Bridge.
The marijuana has an estimated street value of $523,019.
“Our frontline officers continue to maintain their vigilance amid heavy holiday traffic and this seizure reflects the effective combination of officer experience and utilization of high tech tools,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry. “In both the cargo and passenger environments, CBP officers maintain resolute focus in advancing the border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”
The bust happened when a CBP officer referred a 2000 Freightliner tractor hauling a utility trailer with a shipment of ceramic glazed tile for a secondary examination.
A non-intrusive imaging system, canine and physical inspection by CBP officers resulted in the discovery of 1,033 packages containing 2,615 pounds of alleged marijuana.
The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.