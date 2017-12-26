FRISCO, Texas (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys’ position as the second-place team in the NFC East is locked in.
That means their 2018 schedule opponents are locked in, too.
The NFL scheduling formula scheduling formula calls for Dallas to match up with the NFC South and the AFC South next year. So…
The Cowboys’ 2018 home games: New York Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Detroit.
The road games: New York Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Carolina, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston and Seattle.
Dates and times will be determined by the NFL in April.
