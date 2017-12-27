Filed Under:Deadly Crash, hogs, Southwest Texas, Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Three people are dead and two others injured after a vehicle collided with a wild hog in Southwest Texas.

The accident happened late Monday on a rural road near Uvalde, about 110 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Conrad Hein said Tuesday that a preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Expedition collided with the hog, causing the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic and hit a Mercedes SUV head-on.

The Expedition’s driver, 51-year-old Ruby Garza, and the driver of the Mercedes, 27-year-old Antonio Cordova, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the passengers in the Ford, 51-year-old Julia Vasquez, later died at an area hospital.

Hein had no immediate information on the names and conditions of the Expedition’s two other passengers.

