ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Fire Department said Wednesday a man who helped rescue five people, including two children from a Christmas morning house fire, has died.
The fire happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of Carpenter Drive near Green Oaks Boulevard in South Arlington.
Firefighters said the 36-year-old man alerted everyone in the house and helped them out.
Investigators believe the fire started near a Christmas tree but they have yet to figure out the cause.
The American Red Cross assisted with support for five displaced family members (3 adults, 2 children).