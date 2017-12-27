Filed Under:Arlington Fire Department, Christmas, Deadly Fire, house fire, Local TV

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Fire Department said Wednesday a man who helped rescue five people, including two children from a Christmas morning house fire, has died.

The fire happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of Carpenter Drive near Green Oaks Boulevard in South Arlington.

Firefighters said the 36-year-old man alerted everyone in the house and helped them out.

Investigators believe the fire started near a Christmas tree but they have yet to figure out the cause.

The American Red Cross assisted with support for five displaced family members (3 adults, 2 children).

