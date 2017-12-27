*Yesterday’s High: 46; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 36*
- Staying cold through Thursday, but no precipitation.
- A very BRIEF warm up Friday.
- Arctic front oozes into the area Saturday afternoon.
- Watching Sunday into early Monday for a LIGHT wintry mix.
- Stay tuned…could be a little slick New Year’s Eve.
- Temperatures stay below freezing Sunday- Tuesday.
- 0.84” ABOVE normal at DFW for 2017.
- 4.56” of rain in December; 2.37” ABOVE normal.
Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy and COLD! High: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Continued cold! Low: 25-32. Wind: Light and var.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Continued cold. High: 42-45.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. We may hit 50!!!!!
Saturday. TRANSITION DAY. Increasing clouds…ARCTIC BLAST arrives second half of the day. High: Low 50s…Falling temperatures into the evening.
Sunday: Cloudy, windy and VERY cold. Slight chance of a wintry mix. STAY TUNED! Highs: Upper 20s.
Monday: Cloudy. Chance of light snow early. VERY cold. Lows: Teens. Highs: 20s.
