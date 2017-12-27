By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday’s High: 46; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 36*

  • Staying cold through Thursday, but no precipitation.
  • A very BRIEF warm up Friday.
  • Arctic front oozes into the area Saturday afternoon.
  • Watching Sunday into early Monday for a LIGHT wintry mix.
  • Stay tuned…could be a little slick New Year’s Eve.
  • Temperatures stay below freezing Sunday- Tuesday.
  • 0.84” ABOVE normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 4.56” of rain in December; 2.37” ABOVE normal.

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy and COLD! High: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Continued cold! Low: 25-32. Wind: Light and var.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Continued cold. High: 42-45.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. We may hit 50!!!!!

Saturday. TRANSITION DAY. Increasing clouds…ARCTIC BLAST arrives second half of the day. High: Low 50s…Falling temperatures into the evening.

Sunday: Cloudy, windy and VERY cold. Slight chance of a wintry mix. STAY TUNED! Highs: Upper 20s.

Monday: Cloudy. Chance of light snow early. VERY cold. Lows: Teens. Highs: 20s.

