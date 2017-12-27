DENTON, Texas (CBS11) – Fire investigators are still not sure what caused the fire that ripped through businesses in the iconic Denton Square.

Six businesses sustained damaged in the fire Tuesday morning. The Downtown Mini Mall where the fire started has the worst damage.

The mall was home to 50 vendors and thousands of items.

“It wasn’t an antique store, it wasn’t a junk store. It was a nostalgia store. Just filled with fun stuff,” said Kathy Allcorn.

Allcorn was a vendor inside the mall for eight years.

“What breaks my heart the most, is how much this place meant to people in Denton, coming in here with their parents on parents weekend, people buying Christmas presents,” said Allcorn.

The La Di Da boutique next door is still standing but co-owner Diana Rovlyer said the smoke destroyed everything inside the store.

“It’s our baby, I mean it feels like a family member has died. We’re overwhelmed with where to begin,” said Rovlyer.

The smoke was so heavy; it poured out of the building and damaged the courthouse across the street.

Commissioners held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning about the damage. They agreed to pay a company to replace the air filters and clean the walls.

The courthouse will be closed until further notice.

Vendors like Allcorn hope to see all the businesses back up and running in 2018.

“I’d love to see it rise out of the ashes,” said Allcorn.