CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, dez bryant, NFL

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant vented to media members about the Cowboys frustrating season on Wednesday and pointed to the team’s offensive scheme as one of a few reasons as to why he’s had one of the worst year’s of his career.

gettyimages 845425876 Dez Frustrated With Cowboys Offense, Says He Wont Take A Pay Cut

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 10: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field during warmups before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In about a 15-minute conversation after practice at The Star in Frisco, Bryant said that he allowed his frustrations to get in the way of his play on the field and took ownership for the fumble that led to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown and a tipped pass that led to an interception.

“I feel like, for the most part, I can only do what I can control,” Bryant said. “A bit of times, hell yeah, frustrated, certain situations you know that I couldn’t control. Other than that, I believe who I am. I’m a hell of a football player. I know that. I believe that. I let a lot of things get in the way that bothered me mentally. I feel like, if anything I need to deal with in the offseason, is that, only certain things I can control.”

Despite his frustrations with the offensive scheme, Bryant said his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott is on good terms.

“My relationship with Dak is 100. He knows that right off the rip,” Bryant said. “That’s far from the issue. I speak high on Dak and I believe in him. He’s got an opportunity to be one of the best in this game.”

When asked if he would take a pay cut in the offseason, Bryant point blank said he has no interest in taking less money.

“I haven’t heard no talks of that, but if it comes … I don’t know, probably not,” Bryant said before adding, “hell, no. I believe in me.”

Bryant was asked about his health and admitted that he’s been bothered by tendonitis in his knee.

“See, that’s the thing. No, I have not (been healthy). I have not. I’ve been dealing with my tendonitis, and I’m shocked that none of you guys didn’t know anything about that. I have, I’ve been dealing with injuries. I’m a warrior, I consider myself a warrior. If I can walk, I can move, I’m going to go out there and try to play. It’s probably dumb. But hey, that’s just who I am. I love this game and I try to push it. But for the most part, yeah … I have been pretty banged up.”

Bryant, who signed a five-year $70 million contract extension prior to the 2015 season, has always been confident in himself as a player. And he didn’t lack any confidence on Wednesday when talking about his route running.

“One thing I hate hearing is when I hear people say that I can’t run routes. Some of the film I see, damn, I’m running routes a lot better than this person and this person. It’s all about the opportunities. You know, it is what it is. Hey, I’m Dez Bryant baby all day.”

Bryant was asked if he had thought about not being a Dallas Cowboys next year.

“I don’t know. If that came about. I’m still Dez Bryant. I’m still going over the top. If it’s there where I can grab it, I’m going to grab it. It’s just who I am.”

While discussing his future, Bryant was asked if he wanted to be here next season, and his answer speaks for itself.

“Hell yeah, what kind of question is that? That’s dumb. I’m a Texas boy. All day.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch