FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant vented to media members about the Cowboys frustrating season on Wednesday and pointed to the team’s offensive scheme as one of a few reasons as to why he’s had one of the worst year’s of his career.

In about a 15-minute conversation after practice at The Star in Frisco, Bryant said that he allowed his frustrations to get in the way of his play on the field and took ownership for the fumble that led to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown and a tipped pass that led to an interception.

“I feel like, for the most part, I can only do what I can control,” Bryant said. “A bit of times, hell yeah, frustrated, certain situations you know that I couldn’t control. Other than that, I believe who I am. I’m a hell of a football player. I know that. I believe that. I let a lot of things get in the way that bothered me mentally. I feel like, if anything I need to deal with in the offseason, is that, only certain things I can control.”

Despite his frustrations with the offensive scheme, Bryant said his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott is on good terms.

“My relationship with Dak is 100. He knows that right off the rip,” Bryant said. “That’s far from the issue. I speak high on Dak and I believe in him. He’s got an opportunity to be one of the best in this game.”

When asked if he would take a pay cut in the offseason, Bryant point blank said he has no interest in taking less money.

“I haven’t heard no talks of that, but if it comes … I don’t know, probably not,” Bryant said before adding, “hell, no. I believe in me.”

Bryant was asked about his health and admitted that he’s been bothered by tendonitis in his knee.

“See, that’s the thing. No, I have not (been healthy). I have not. I’ve been dealing with my tendonitis, and I’m shocked that none of you guys didn’t know anything about that. I have, I’ve been dealing with injuries. I’m a warrior, I consider myself a warrior. If I can walk, I can move, I’m going to go out there and try to play. It’s probably dumb. But hey, that’s just who I am. I love this game and I try to push it. But for the most part, yeah … I have been pretty banged up.”

Bryant, who signed a five-year $70 million contract extension prior to the 2015 season, has always been confident in himself as a player. And he didn’t lack any confidence on Wednesday when talking about his route running.

“One thing I hate hearing is when I hear people say that I can’t run routes. Some of the film I see, damn, I’m running routes a lot better than this person and this person. It’s all about the opportunities. You know, it is what it is. Hey, I’m Dez Bryant baby all day.”

Bryant was asked if he had thought about not being a Dallas Cowboys next year.

“I don’t know. If that came about. I’m still Dez Bryant. I’m still going over the top. If it’s there where I can grab it, I’m going to grab it. It’s just who I am.”

While discussing his future, Bryant was asked if he wanted to be here next season, and his answer speaks for itself.

“Hell yeah, what kind of question is that? That’s dumb. I’m a Texas boy. All day.”