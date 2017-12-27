Filed Under:Byron Lloyd Collins, cigarette butt, dna, Local TV, Murder Case

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A breakthrough in a long-stalled murder case in Baytown, Texas, has come in the form of a discarded cigarette butt.

The Beaumont Enterprise reports that Byron Lloyd Collins was picked up by authorities last week at the same complex where 50-year-old Natalia Shal was discovered slain on May 8, 2016.

Crime scene DNA didn’t initially match anything in police databases.

In early 2017, investigators learned about using familial DNA testing to help identify suspects not already in the system.

In June, they got a hit, matching the DNA to Collins’ brother in prison.

Surveilling Collins, police matched his discarded cigarette to the crime scene on Dec. 18.

kaufman co cigarette butt Texas Authorities Nab Murder Suspect With Cigarette Butt

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The 29-year-old has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond.

It is not clear whether he has an attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch