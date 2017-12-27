DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating a deadly accident overnight involving a DART bus.
Officials say the accident happened near Samuell and Hunnicut in east Dallas just before midnight Tuesday.
The bus driver told investigators he heard something while making a turn at the intersection, so he stopped and checked.
When he looked around, he found a person underneath the bus.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue where he was pronounced dead.
The bus driver was placed on administrative leave as officials continue to investigate.