Filed Under:Accident, dallas police, dwi, Ferguson Road, Local TV
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DWI after she struck a Dallas police car Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were using an unoccupied squad car with lights on to block traffic near the 8800 block of Ferguson Road at around 2:25 a.m.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving in the area struck the squad car with her vehicle. She was detained by officers who noticed she had signs of intoxication.

She was arrested and charged with DWI.

There were no reported injuries during this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch