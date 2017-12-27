(credit: CBSDFW.COM)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DWI after she struck a Dallas police car Wednesday morning.
Police say officers were using an unoccupied squad car with lights on to block traffic near the 8800 block of Ferguson Road at around 2:25 a.m.
A 19-year-old woman who was driving in the area struck the squad car with her vehicle. She was detained by officers who noticed she had signs of intoxication.
She was arrested and charged with DWI.
There were no reported injuries during this incident.