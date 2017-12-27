FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot and killed after she fired at a Farmers Branch police officer during a traffic stop.
Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Valley View Lane at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver. During the stop, a female passenger in the car shot the officer.
According to police, the officer returned fire, striking the woman.
The officer and the woman were transported to a hospital. The woman died from her injuries.
The officer was treated and then released from the hospital. Police credit the officer’s bulletproof vest for saving his life.
The male driver of the car was arrested and taken in for questioning.
The names of those involved have not been released as police continue to investigate.