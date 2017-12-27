CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Aggravated Robbery, hover board, Local TV, Offer UP, Parker County Sheriff’s Office

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking for two women who committed aggravated robbery against a 17-year-old on Christmas Eve.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the victim posted a hover board for sale on the website Offer Up.

A suspect responded to the advertisement via text messenger, agreeing to meet the victim at a convenience store parking lot in the 12000 block of South FM 730, in Azle, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

A woman drove into the parking lot in a gold four-door passenger car, possibly a Dodge Stratus late 1990’s model around 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, met the victim and his brother and looked over the hover board.

She walked back to her car with the victim following to make the payment exchange for the hover board.

When they reached the suspect’s vehicle, the victim reported a second woman was in the passenger seat. The suspect then reached into the center console and pulled out handgun, telling the victim to “act like he had the money and to walk away or she would shoot.” She threatened the victim a second time stating if he followed her, she would shoot him.

The suspect left parking lot heading north on FM 730. The suspect’s vehicle had a broken passenger window, covered in a tarp or plastic.

screen shot 2017 12 27 at 3 37 14 pm 2 Women Wanted For Aggravated Robbery Of Teen

Parker County aggravated robbery suspect and vehicle

The suspect is described as being white or Latino, in her mid to late 20’s, with a large tattoo on the right side of her neck, long brown hair in a ponytail/bun, weighing approximately 120 to 140 pounds, approximately 5-foot, five-inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, and worn and cut jeans and black boots.

“It’s a shame that these suspects found it necessary to rob these young men on Christmas Eve,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “We hope by distributing these photos that someone has the courage to come forward to do the right thing and report them.”

Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch