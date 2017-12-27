PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking for two women who committed aggravated robbery against a 17-year-old on Christmas Eve.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the victim posted a hover board for sale on the website Offer Up.

A suspect responded to the advertisement via text messenger, agreeing to meet the victim at a convenience store parking lot in the 12000 block of South FM 730, in Azle, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

A woman drove into the parking lot in a gold four-door passenger car, possibly a Dodge Stratus late 1990’s model around 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, met the victim and his brother and looked over the hover board.

She walked back to her car with the victim following to make the payment exchange for the hover board.

When they reached the suspect’s vehicle, the victim reported a second woman was in the passenger seat. The suspect then reached into the center console and pulled out handgun, telling the victim to “act like he had the money and to walk away or she would shoot.” She threatened the victim a second time stating if he followed her, she would shoot him.

The suspect left parking lot heading north on FM 730. The suspect’s vehicle had a broken passenger window, covered in a tarp or plastic.

The suspect is described as being white or Latino, in her mid to late 20’s, with a large tattoo on the right side of her neck, long brown hair in a ponytail/bun, weighing approximately 120 to 140 pounds, approximately 5-foot, five-inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, and worn and cut jeans and black boots.

“It’s a shame that these suspects found it necessary to rob these young men on Christmas Eve,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “We hope by distributing these photos that someone has the courage to come forward to do the right thing and report them.”

Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.