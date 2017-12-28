Filed Under:Child Killed, child shot, disturbance call, Greenville police, Local TV

GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Greenville Police said a 7-year-old was shot to death Thursday afternoon, but it’s unclear how it happened.

Police said around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Pickett Street on a disturbance call.

After checking the home and surrounding area, officers did not locate any disturbance occurring.

Police said while officers were investigating this call a y-year-old child was brought to the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

A short time later the child died.

The investigation is ongoing.

