GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Greenville Police said a 7-year-old was shot to death Thursday afternoon, but it’s unclear how it happened.
Police said around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Pickett Street on a disturbance call.
After checking the home and surrounding area, officers did not locate any disturbance occurring.
Police said while officers were investigating this call a y-year-old child was brought to the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
A short time later the child died.
The investigation is ongoing.