TORONTO (105.3 The Fan) – The Canadian Football League is preparing to allow quarterback Johnny Manziel to play in the CFL.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

“Since last summer, the Canadian Football League has been engaged in a thorough process to determine the eligibility of Johnny Manziel. This process has been conducted with the cooperation of Mr. Manziel and independent of the team which currently holds his CFL rights, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It has included an ongoing assessment by an independent expert on the issue of violence against women, a review by legal counsel, and an in-person interview of Mr. Manziel conducted by the Commissioner. As well, Mr. Manziel has been required to meet a number of conditions set by the league.

As a result of this process, the Commissioner has now informed Mr. Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr. Manziel should one be negotiated.

The process that led to this decision does, however, continue. Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”

Manziel’s exclusive negotiating rights belong to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who worked out the former Cleveland Browns and Texas A&M quarterback back in September.

The league announced on September 27 that it wouldn’t approve a contract for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner until next season, and only if he met certain conditions stipulated by Commissioner Ambrosie, which Manziel has now done.

The Tiger-Cats also released a statement on Thursday but didn’t confirm if they’d be offering Manziel a contract at this time.

“We appreciate the CFL office and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s due diligence in this matter. We also recognize Johnny Manziel for thus far demonstrating the attributes necessary to continue his career in our great league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Back in December, Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones said that Manziel would be the best player to ever play in the CFL if given the chance.

Jones was the head coach at SMU from 2008 to 20014.