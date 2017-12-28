DALLAS (CBS11) – Claire’s is removing nine items from store shelves after asbestos was found in a 6-year-old’s makeup kit.
Kristi Warner, a Rhode Island mother who works at Deaton Law Firm, sent her daughter’s makeup kit, along with products from Claire’s stores in nine different states to be tested.
According to WJAR-TV, an independent lab in North Carolina found Temolite asbestos in every product.
The cancer-causing material is linked to mesothelioma.
“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” said Warner.
Claire’s released the following statement:
We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate. In the interim we have stopped sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers. As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority.
Claire’s – which has over 3,000 stores in 36 countries – has released a list of nine products including eye shadows, blushes, and compact powders that have been pulled from its shelves as part of the asbestos case.
Asbestos is a known carcinogen and exposure to it has been linked to life-threatening diseases like asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma, according to the CDC.