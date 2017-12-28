UPDATED | December 28, 2017  7:37 AM
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Irving spent the morning battling a 3-alarm fire at a local church.

In the darkness, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the Bear Creek Community Church on Finley Road, just north of the Airport Freeway.

bear creek community church fire 1 Firefighters Battle 3 Alarm Fire At Church In Irving

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Fire and smoke were already visible when firefighters arrived around 6:15 a.m. Ultimately, there were seven fire engines and four fire trucks among the 23 pieces of emergency equipment sent to the scene.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Investigators will try to determine what caused the fire after the flames are extinguished.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

