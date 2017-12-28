Filed Under:Betsy Bissen, Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Photographer, sexual assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A photographer is accusing Minnesota Twins star Miguel Sano of grabbing her wrist and trying to kiss her and pull her through a door after a 2015 autograph session.

gettyimages 856702666 Photographer: Twins Sano Grabbed, Tried To Kiss Her In 2015

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 30: Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins singles against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during of their baseball game on September 30, 2017, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by Andy King/Getty Images)

Betsy Bissen accused Sano on Thursday in a tweet, saying what he did amounted to assault.

Bissen works as a photographer for publications including TwinsDaily. She said she had long been afraid to tell her story for fear of losing access to shoot Twins games. She says she screamed and resisted Sano until he gave up.

Sano denies the allegations. The Twins say they take the allegations seriously but made no other comment.

Bissen didn’t respond to phone, email and social media messages from The Associated Press seeking an interview.

