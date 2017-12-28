Filed Under:Car Thief, Trust Me, Trust Me T-Shirt, Wilmer Lara Garcia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – A suspect wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with “Trust Me” allegedly stole a car with an accomplice in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Washington Post reports that the two suspects from Falls Church were arrested by police in the stolen car not long after the unlocked Honda Civic was taken as it warmed up. Police say they also found several forged checks during the arrests.

The newspaper says Wilmer Lara Garcia has been charged with auto theft and two counts of forgery. Police say he was wearing the shirt that read “Trust Me.” His accomplice was charged with auto theft.

