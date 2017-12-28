Filed Under:Jackpot, Local TV, Lottery, Lottery Ticket, lottery tickets, Money, Powerball, Powerball Jackpot, Powerball tickets, Powerball winners, Texas Lottery

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – The winning numbers drawn for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot were 3, 9, 16, 56, 60 with a Powerball number of 3. The jackpot was $337 million.

There was a one-time cash option of $210.4 million.

Early Thursday, the Powerball website announced that no winning tickets were sold for that jackpot, and the estimated top prize for the next drawing, Saturday night, is $384 million.

Tickets are $2, and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.

The prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years.

