CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Alex Cooper, Flower Mound Police, Hit and Run, Local TV, suspected drunk driver

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBS11) – A North Texas 16-year-old, McKenna Sisson, is recovering after a suspected drunk driver struck her SUV and took off.

“I went to the hospital for my head and neck and my knee,” said Sisson.

“We’re monitoring her for symptoms of a concussion,” explained her mother Tammy.

Flower Mound Police are crediting fellow drivers with the suspect’s arrest.

Police said 23-year-old Alex Cooper didn’t stop until a combination of quick-thinking and good timing caught up with him less than two miles later.

alexcooper Police: Suspected Hit And Run Driver Arrested Thanks To Help From Other Drivers

Alex Cooper

Drivers who saw the crash followed Cooper and blocked him in his SUV at a stoplight. He couldn’t get out. They called police and gave police directions to where they were. 

“There were a couple of vehicles who followed him. They got to an intersection where they were able to pin him in.. the best thing about that is he couldn’t hurt anyone else,” said Tammy Sisson.

McKenna was on her way home Wednesday night around 5:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled out in front of her.

She swerved to miss the driver, who T-boned her SUV, and took off.

Another family invited the teen to sit in their car, until officers arrived.

“I honestly don’t know what I woud’ve done without that family, because I was alone,” says McKenna. “I had no one else in the car. I was by myself. 16 years old. I’ve been driving for 2 months. I was scared out of my mind.”

Tammy says she’s been in contact with some of the drivers who kept her daughter safe.

“Prayers and thank you’s just are not enough for what they did,” says Tammy. “Flower Mound in general – we’re a community that takes care of each other.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch