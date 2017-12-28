FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBS11) – A North Texas 16-year-old, McKenna Sisson, is recovering after a suspected drunk driver struck her SUV and took off.

“I went to the hospital for my head and neck and my knee,” said Sisson.

“We’re monitoring her for symptoms of a concussion,” explained her mother Tammy.

Flower Mound Police are crediting fellow drivers with the suspect’s arrest.

Police said 23-year-old Alex Cooper didn’t stop until a combination of quick-thinking and good timing caught up with him less than two miles later.

Drivers who saw the crash followed Cooper and blocked him in his SUV at a stoplight. He couldn’t get out. They called police and gave police directions to where they were.

“There were a couple of vehicles who followed him. They got to an intersection where they were able to pin him in.. the best thing about that is he couldn’t hurt anyone else,” said Tammy Sisson.

McKenna was on her way home Wednesday night around 5:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled out in front of her.

She swerved to miss the driver, who T-boned her SUV, and took off.

Another family invited the teen to sit in their car, until officers arrived.

“I honestly don’t know what I woud’ve done without that family, because I was alone,” says McKenna. “I had no one else in the car. I was by myself. 16 years old. I’ve been driving for 2 months. I was scared out of my mind.”

Tammy says she’s been in contact with some of the drivers who kept her daughter safe.

“Prayers and thank you’s just are not enough for what they did,” says Tammy. “Flower Mound in general – we’re a community that takes care of each other.”