Manheim Steamroller Christmas at Toyota Music Factory tonight. (12/28)

Eli Young Band is playing Billy Bob’s Friday night. (12/29)

Harry Connick Jr. Is playing Winstar Saturday night. (12/30)

Watch the Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower New Year’s Eve. The Reunion Tower fireworks show will feature more than 4,000 pyrotechnics. This year,the fireworks show includes a live broadcast on NBC 5 called Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2018. The telecast starts at 11:30 p.m. at Saint Rocco’s Italian restaurant in Trinity Groves. (12/31)

Ring in the New Year with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center in downtown Dallas. The price of admission includes a champagne toast at intermission. (12/31)

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is offering a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald New Year’s Eve. (12/31)

NYE 2018: Studio 54 at Texas Theatre offers live music, burlesque, and a “human ball drop”. All tickets come with a complimentary champagne toast. (12/31)

Experience a Gatsby’s Penthouse – Dallas New Year’s Eve 2018 at the Le Meridien Stoneleigh Hotel in Dallas. As the name suggests, this is a 1920’s era party. (12/31)

Darryl Hall and John Oates are playing Winstar New Year’s Eve. (12/31)

The Emerald City Band’s Rock the 18 New Year’s Eve party is happening at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. (12/31)

Sevendust is playing Canton Hall New Year’s Eve. (12/31)

The Randy Rogers Band is playing Billy Bob’s New Year’s Eve. (12/31)

Have an 80’s Rockin New Year’s Eve with Metal Shop and Infinite Journey at the House of Blues. (12/31)

