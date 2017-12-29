HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies and the FBI are looking for at least three men involved in the holdup of a Brink’s armored truck employee.
Authorities say the robbers, all wearing jumpsuits, pulled a gun on the worker outside a bank in northeast Houston, robbed her and jumped into a getaway car. The driver of the armored truck rammed the car and the robbers began firing at him as they fled.
No one was hurt and officials haven’t said how much money was taken in the Thursday heist.
Police say the robbers carjacked the driver of a pickup truck after ditching their getaway car about a block away.
