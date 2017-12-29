Best Places For Ice Fishing In The USAs much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.

United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Took Her SeatUnited Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.

Best Backcountry Skiing In North AmericaFive featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.

America's Best Sledding Hills To Enjoy This Winter SeasonIf sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.