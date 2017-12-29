DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys have placed Tyron Smith and Orlando Scandrick to the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.
“For our long-term interest, it didn’t make sense for him (Tyron) to play (against Philadelphia)” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on The Fan.
An LCL sprain to Smith’s right knee has plagued him for several games this season. He left the game early in the 1st quarter against Seattle due to the injury.
Scandrick was injured in Dallas’ win over Washington in late November when he sustained a small fracture in his back.
Team reports say OT Kadeem Edwards and WR Lance Lenoir will be called up from the practice squad to replace them for the game in Philadelphia.