LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed a media availability for the Rose Bowl for the second time this week.

School spokesman Michael Houck said Mayfield was not feeling well Friday, but other than that there was no official word on his condition. Mayfield also did not make the Sooners’ trip to Disneyland on Wednesday when he was scheduled to meet the reporters.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the University of Oklahoma Sooners, poses for the media after the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis December 9, 2017 in New York City. (credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Mayfield was at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the practice is closed to the media.

The second-ranked Sooners play No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday. The winner advances to the Jan. 8 title game against either Clemson or Alabama.

