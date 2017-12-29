FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The possibility of wintry weather this weekend could impact New Year’s Eve celebrations and holiday travel.

Organizers for one of the big celebrations in downtown Fort Worth met today and said they’re watching the forecast hour by hour to decide if it will go on as planned.

Road crews, which also started treating highways Thursday, will likely continue to work through Friday evening.

Texas Department of Transportation crews raced Friday to cover North Texas highways with a blanket of brine.

If freezing drizzle falls, the solution should keep ice from forming on more than 6,000 bridges and 10,000 miles of main highway lanes in the Dallas district alone.

“We have more than 300 men and women coming in and working 12-hour shifts around the clock this weekend. We have nearly 200 pieces of heavy equipment that’ll be at our disposal,” said Ryan LaFontaine with TxDoT.

Trucks are treating roads from the Red River down to Houston.

If drivers can get where they’re going New Year’s Eve, the next obstacle is for restaurants like City Council Restaurant and Bar in Dallas to figure out how to keep them warm.

They were rearranging their outdoor area Friday, hoping the weather won’t keep people away.

“We’re putting up several 10 by 10 tents with screen on them, just to try to keep out the cold. We’ve actually got a heater we’re going to pop into it as well,” said JR Reyna.

In Fort Worth, it’s an hour by hour eye on the forecast in Sundance Square. It’s expecting as many as eight to 12 thousand people in the plaza at midnight.

And if it’s just cold, the party is on.

But any ice that doesn’t melt off by midnight could cancel the outdoor event.

“We always are diligent about clearing the sidewalks. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. But the plaza’s a different story. It is a big area, and we would not focus on that during the day,” said Tracy Gilmour.

Sundance Square may be able to wait until as late as Sunday afternoon to make the call on the event.

TxDoT has its highway crews on standby for around-the-clock shifts starting Saturday.