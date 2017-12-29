GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A pregnant woman shot into a moving car with three kids inside, killing one, after arguing with their father, a family says. A 7-year-old boy was killed in the shooting.

The father and woman were dating. Relatives tell CBS 11 the argument was over stolen perfume.

Seven-year-old Kaden Green was identified as the victim killed in the shooting. He was in the car with his father and two siblings Thursday evening.

Kaden’s father got out of the car and argued with his pregnant girlfriend.

“Do you know what they were fighting over? Silliness. Some perfume,” said Evelyn Jose, Kaden’s second cousin.

Greenville police say Kaden’ father got back in the car and started to drive away with his three children. That’s when girlfriend Brooke Craig started shooting, aiming for her boyfriend Cameron Castillo.

“She tried to shoot Cameron, and she ended up shooting the baby in the chest,” said Kaden’s aunt Felicia Spillman.

Craig is pregnant herself and due next month, according to family.

“I don’t honestly think she should be allowed to keep that one after taking one,” said Jose.

Both Craig and Castillo have lengthy criminal records. Craig got in the car with Castillo, and they fled together, leaving the kids behind, including Kaden, who was bleeding from his chest.

“I don’t care if you had a blue warrant, anything. That still was your baby. How could you leave him?” said Spillman.

Police fond the couple more than 30 miles away in McKinney. They lead police on a chase that eventually ended in Frisco after Craig rammed into police cars.

The other two kids who were in the car were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.