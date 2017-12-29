Filed Under:College Basketball, Conference USA, NCAA, Roosevelt Smart, University Of North Texas, UNT, utep

EL PASO (AP) — Roosevelt Smart scored 29 — including North Texas’ last 15 points — to send the Mean Green past UTEP 63-62 Thursday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.

Smart and UTEP’s Keith Frazier got into a shootout late when Frazier made a 3 to tie it at 56 with 2:25 left. Smart countered with a 3 and a jumper with 23 seconds to go for a 61-56 lead.

North Texas (8-6) took a timeout, and out of it, Frazier buried another 3 to narrow the deficit to two. Evan Gilyard immediately fouled Smart who went to the free-throw line and made a pair for a 63-59 cushion. Frazier missed his 3 attempt but gathered his own rebound to convert another 3-pointer to end the game.

Smart shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Frazier, a reserve, led UTEP (5-8) with 13 points.

